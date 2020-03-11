McDonald’s adds two new sizes to Big Macs

Whether you have a small or big craving, McDonald’s will now have a Big Mac just for you.

The fast-food chain announced it is adding two new sizes to its iconic Big Mac to fit your appetite.

For a limited time, customers can order a Little Mac or Double Big Mac in addition to the regular Big Mac.

“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said in a news release. “From the perfect amount of our legendary Special Sauce, to the crunch of our crisp lettuce and the juiciness of our 100% pure beef patties, customers know and love the unmistakable flavor of the Big Mac. We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”

Both sizes are now available nationwide at participating restaurants.