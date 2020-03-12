Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,508/month, this 1,070-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9300 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9300 Northlake Parkway. It's listed for $1,514/month for its 1,415 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3165 McCrory Place (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Zumper

Here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3165 McCrory Place that's going for $1,510/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5215 Millenia Blvd. (Florida Center North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 5215 Millenia Blvd., here's a 1,234-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,512/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 767 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.