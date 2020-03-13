The 3 best parks in Orlando

Looking to check out the top parks around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top parks in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for parks.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Lake Eola Park

Photo: romeo k./Yelp

First on the list is Lake Eola Park. Located at 512 E. Washington St., the park and playground is the highest-rated park in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 315 reviews on Yelp.

2. H. H. Dickson Azalea Park

Photo: robyn p./Yelp

H. H. Dickson Azalea Park, a park in Lawsona-Fern Creek, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 Rosearden Drive to see for yourself.

3. Mead Botanical Garden

Photo: pamela h./Yelp

Check out the Mead Botanical Garden, which has earned four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the botanical garden and park at 1300 S. Denning Drive.

