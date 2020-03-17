Orlando's top 4 department stores, ranked

Wondering where to find the best department stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top department stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for department stores.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in March at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses surged to 3,295 for the metro area in March of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Bloomingdale's

Photo: stacy f./Yelp

First on the list is Bloomingdale's. Located at 4152 Conroy Road in Millenia, the department store is the highest-rated department store in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

2. Target

Photo: Stacy F./Yelp

Next is South Orange's Target, an outpost of the chain, situated at 120 W. Grant St. With four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the department store and furniture store, which offers electronics and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Nordstrom Rack

Photo: nordstrom rack/Yelp

Nordstrom Rack , located at 4036 Eastgate Drive in Millennia Crossing, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shoe store, department store and women's clothing spot four stars out of 49 reviews.

4. Big Lots

Photo: big lots/Yelp

A member of the chain Big Lots, a department store in Colonial Town Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2544 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.