Website helps users find local businesses open in Osceola County during coronavirus pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Everyone is going through a complete shake-up when it comes to our normal daily lives because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you live in Central Florida you’re wondering what to do when the theme parks and other entertainment options are closed. If you live on the coast you’re trying to either find a beach that is open or limit your group to less than 10 people.

One thing that is the same no matter where you live: Local small businesses are struggling during this pandemic.

However, with the click of a mouse, you can find small businesses open and ready to serve you in Osceola County.

Stay Local, Osceola. helps visitors and locals alike find which businesses are open during the pandemic.

From restaurants offering take-out, coffee shops, grocery stores and breweries the site has it all.

“With bars, restaurants and shops around Osceola County temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19, many folks are struggling. This site is meant to be a resource for the locals to find spots to order from and support,” according to the website.

As we as Americans adjust to this new temporary normal it’s best not to forget the little shops and cafes that help make our towns feel like home.

For more information visit Stay Local, Osceola.