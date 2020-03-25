You can now visit the farmer’s market as a drive-thru

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Great American Takeout, a movement that began on social media, is encouraging everyone to support local businesses as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and now, a local farmer’s market is getting in on the trend.

The popular Winter Garden Farmer’s Market is working to bring local, fresh and responsibly sourced products to consumers while maintaining the practice of social distancing.

People can order goods from vendors online then visit a drive-up location to pick up their order without having to leave their car.

The Winter Garden Farmacy is taking all of the online orders and preparing items to be delivered directly to customers in their cars.

Everything from farm fresh eggs, organically and locally grown fruit and veggies, raw and organic dairy, dry goods like honey and snack, small batch kombucha, and even single-rolls of toilet paper are available for order and delivery.

You can search available market products and place your order here.

The market created a map to help guide customers through the process: