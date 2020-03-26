Here are Orlando's top 4 Mexican spots

In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

1. Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana

Photo: Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana/Yelp

First on the list is Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana. Located at 4750 S. Kirkman Road, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 927 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chuy's

Photo: chuy'S/Yelp

Next up is Chuy's, a member of the chain, situated at 6688 S. Semoran Blvd. With four stars out of 343 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Mexican and Tex-Mex spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

Photo: Jennifer J./Yelp

Border Grill Fresh-Mex, located at 5695-A Vineland Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican and Latin American spot 4.5 stars out of 1,163 reviews.

4. Tako Cheena

Photo: Irina N./Yelp

Tako Cheena, an Asian fusion and Mexican spot that offers empanadas and more, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,553 Yelp reviews. Head over to 932 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

