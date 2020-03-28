Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,002/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2490 S. Conway Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2791 Lb McLeod Road (Rio Grande Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 992-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 2791 Lb McLeod Road. It's listed for $1,025/month.

You can expect to see a renovated kitchen in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5408 E. Michigan St. (Bryn Mawr)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, located at 5408 E. Michigan St., here's an 851-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,050/month.

In the residence, you'll see a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The property is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

