Easter Bunny makes appearance in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, every little bright spot helps.
And that was the case Tuesday in Apopka when the Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance.
Video captured by a ClickOrlando.com user shows the bunny in a decorated trailer being pulled by a white pickup truck along Bent Way Court.
The video shows the bunny waving to children who were riding their bikes nearby and screaming, “The Easter Bunny is coming!"
Happy Easter!
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.