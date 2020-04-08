Easter Bunny makes appearance in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, every little bright spot helps.

And that was the case Tuesday in Apopka when the Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance.

Video captured by a ClickOrlando.com user shows the bunny in a decorated trailer being pulled by a white pickup truck along Bent Way Court.

The video shows the bunny waving to children who were riding their bikes nearby and screaming, “The Easter Bunny is coming!"

Happy Easter!