Need free resources to help with kids at home while schools are shut down? Check out this incredible list

With many schools around the country shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, parents are probably searching for resources to help keep their kids educationally and socially stimulated.

Fortunately for parents, there are a lot of options out there to help do just that.

A comprehensive list of free subscriptions and resources from educated companies has been created as a reference for parents to view to help with their kids during their extended period of time at home.

To view the list, click or tap here.

It’s very thorough.

It also appears that some of these education companies are offering free subscriptions, considering the current pandemic.

Here’s a sample schedule as well, if you’d like to keep your kids on some kind of routine.

At last check, the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak had sickened nearly 170,000 people and left more than 6,500 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections passed 3,700, according to The Associated Press.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.