Need some fresh kids’ shows? Amazon opens up some Prime Video programming for all

As the quarantine continues, we hope you haven’t run out of ideas on things to do and shows to watch.

It can be hard on the children as well, who might have been in a routine, and now everyone’s schedules are thrown off as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic continues.

But Amazon is here to lend a hand!

Although the news was announced earlier this week, we thought we’d repeat the news for anyone who could use a new show or fresh form of entertainment as we roll into the weekend: Amazon has made some of its Prime Video programming, which includes kids and family content, available for free.

So even if you’re not a Prime member, all you have to do is log in to your Amazon account (and it’s free to make one of those), and you’ll be able to watch shows like “Arthur,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and more.

Check out the offerings.

Amazon has some Original series -- have you ever seen “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie?” It’s really cute! -- along with shows from other networks.

Editor’s note: Some of the favorites in our house include “Tumbleleaf,” “Wishenpoof” and “The Snowy Day.”

There are movies available too, through IMDb TV.

It’s not clear how long these free programming options will last.

Prime is typically $119 a year, although the membership goes beyond just Prime Video -- it includes free one- or two-day delivery on most items, streaming music and video options, and other benefits.