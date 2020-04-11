Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

First, check out this studio apartment located at 5924 Curry Ford Road. It's listed for $909/month for its 600 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5961 Westgate Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5961 Westgate Drive that's going for $915/month.

The residence offers a balcony. Building amenities feature on-site management, a swimming pool and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5500 Devonbriar Way (South Semoran)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 5500 Devonbriar Way. It's listed for $925/month.

You can expect to find a balcony in the residence. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1964 Lake Atriums Circle

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 1964 Lake Atriums Circle, here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $925/month.

Anticipate a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the unit. Building amenities feature a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4756 Walden Circle (Florida Center North)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, listed at $950/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 4756 Walden Circle.

In the unit, plan on carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a resident lounge and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.