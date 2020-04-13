Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 1,353-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5917 Mustang Place.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Here's a 1,085-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive that's going for $1,417/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road, here's a 1,212-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,420/month.

The unit has a dishwasher, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

8855 Sperry St. (Lake Nona South)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 8855 Sperry St. It's listed for $1,425/month for its 750 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find stainless steel appliances. The building has a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $75 application fee and a $99 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

5870 Sundown Circle (Lake Frendrica)

Here's a 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5870 Sundown Circle that's going for $1,434/month.

The building features secured entry and a gym. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

