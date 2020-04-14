Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,103/month, this 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10203 Falcon Parc Blvd.

The apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

1091 S. Hiawassee Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 1091 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,125/month for its 934 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

202 E. South St. (Central Business District)

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 739-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 202 E. South St. that's also going for $1,125/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a gym, a resident lounge and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted. Expect a $55 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 832-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,143/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4818 S. Semoran Blvd. (South Semoran)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, listed at $1,150/month, this 851-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 4818 S. Semoran Blvd.

The building includes on-site management. In the residence, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.