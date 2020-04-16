Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $2,020/month, this 1,285-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. This spot is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2818 Dellwood Drive (Lake Como)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 2818 Dellwood Drive. It's listed for $2,055/month for its 2,015 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10207 Dwell Court

Here's a 1,692-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 10207 Dwell Court that's going for $2,095/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. The spot welcomes cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, check out this 1,005-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 646 W. Smith St. It's also listed for $2,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11958 Inagua Drive (Lake Nona Central)

Listed at $2,100/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 11958 Inagua Drive.

The building has a swimming pool, secured entry, garage parking and a gym. The listing also promises carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

