The 4 best eyebrow and lash service spots in Orlando

1. Benefit Cosmetics Browbar Beauty Counter

Photo: Marie D./Yelp

First on the list is Benefit Cosmetics BrowBar Beauty Counter. Located at 4298 Millenia Blvd., Macy's in Millenia, the cosmetics and beauty supply, eyebrow service and waxing spot is the highest-rated eyebrow service spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

2. Eyebrow Threading Orlando

Photo: Najnin A./Yelp

Next is Engelwood Park's Eyebrow Threading Orlando, situated at 717 S. Semoran Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon, eyebrow service and henna artist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Red Scarlet Salon

Photo: The Red Scarlet Salon/Yelp

The Red Scarlet Salon, a hair salon, nail salon and eyebrow service spot in Thornton Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 717 E. Washington St. to see for yourself.

4. Honey Comb Hair Studio

Photo: Honey Comb Hair Studio/Yelp

Over in Audubon Park, check out Honey Comb Hair Studio, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon and eyelash service and eyebrow service spot at 1807 E. Winter Park Road, Suite B.

