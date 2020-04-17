The 3 best beauty spots in Orlando

Looking for the best permanent makeup options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top permanent makeup spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for permanent makeup.

Consumers in the Orlando area historically spend more in April at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses rose to 1,237 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of 1,285, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Oh La La Brow Bar & Lash Studio

First on the list is Oh La La Brow Bar & Lash Studio located at 2345 E. Michigan St., Suite 3. With 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, the waxing, eyelash service and permanent makeup spot is a top-rated spot.

2. Envy Nail and Spa

Envy Nail and Spa, a nail salon, eyelash service and permanent makeup spot in Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 480 N. Orange Ave., Suite 7 to see for yourself.

3. Flawless Wax & Spa

Over in Lake Eola Heights, check out Flawless Wax & Spa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the waxing, skin care and permanent makeup spot at 208 E. Colonial Drive.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.