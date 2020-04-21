Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $2,325/month, this 1,418-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,175-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $2,340/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, check out this 1,647-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,345/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1221 Burning Tree Lane

Located at 1221 Burning Tree Lane, here's a 1,849-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,334/month.

You can expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

433 N. Hampton Ave. (Colonialtown South)

Listed at $2,350/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 433 N. Hampton Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

