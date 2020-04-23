Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5540 Devonbriar Way

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5540 Devonbriar Way. It's also listed for $1,025/month for its 660 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool, a gym and a business center. In the unit, expect to see a renovated kitchen. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $99 pet fee and a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5148 Conroy Road (Florida Center North)

Next, here's a 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5148 Conroy Road that's going for $1,050/month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, secured entry and a swimming pool. The rental is cat-friendly. Look out for a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

4587 Lighthouse Circle (Signal Hill)

Located at 4587 Lighthouse Circle, here's a 1,210-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's also listed for $1,050/month.

In the residence, you can expect a fireplace and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $100 nonrefundable application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6315 Westgate Drive

Listed at $1,051/month, this 677-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 6315 Westgate Drive.

The building offers a gym. In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 803 Don Quixote Ave. It's listed for $1,065/month for its 955 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

