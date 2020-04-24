The 3 best French spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite French spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. Daily transactions at Orlando-area restaurants grew to 9,797 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to June with an average of 10,084 and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. La Boucherie

First on the list is La Boucherie. Located at 7625 Turkey Lake Road, the cocktail bar, steakhouse and French spot is the highest-rated French restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp.

2. 407 Cafe

407 Cafe, located at 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite #108, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and creperie, which offers gelato and more, four stars out of 201 reviews.

3. Cafe 906

Cafe 906, a cafe and breakfast/brunch and French spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4932 New Broad St. to see for yourself.

