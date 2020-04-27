Here are Orlando's top 4 Hawaiian spots

Craving Hawaiian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area restaurants rose to 9,797 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to June with an average of 10,084, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Poke Hana

First on the list is Poke Hana. Located at 1225 E. Colonial Drive, Suite A, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and desserts, is the highest-rated Hawaiian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

2. Island Fin Poké Company

Next up is Island Fin Poké Company, situated at 7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite #148. With 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Quickly Boba N Snow

Quickly Boba N Snow, located at 3214 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers bubble tea and poke, four stars out of 470 reviews.

4. Blended Bistro & Boba

Blended Bistro & Boba, a Vietnamese spot that offers bubble tea, poke and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2306 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

