Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2344 Woodcrest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed for $2,115/month for its 1,764 square feet, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 2344 Woodcrest Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, additional storage space and garage parking. The unit also comes with a deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

899 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 899 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $2,137/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7235 Regina Way (Florida Center)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 7235 Regina Way, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,150/month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, an eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building features outdoor space. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3674 Mauna Kea St. (Millenia)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 3674 Mauna Kea St. It's listed for $2,160/month for its 1,671 square feet.

The unit has a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,641-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 480 N. Orange Ave. that's going for $2,198/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.