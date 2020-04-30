4 top spots for poke in Orlando

Got a hankering for poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Shoppers in the Orlando area historically spend more in May at food and beverage shops than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops climbed to $49,544 for the metro area in May of last year, 13% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Poke Hana

Photo: poke hana/Yelp

First on the list is Poke Hana. Located at 1225 E. Colonial Drive, Suite A in Colonialtown North, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and desserts, is the highest-rated poke spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

2. Island Fin Poké Company

Photo: Daniel R./Yelp

Next up is Lake Nona South's Island Fin Poké Company, situated at 7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 148. With 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Quickly Boba N Snow

Photo: holly hieu h.Yelp

Colonial Town Center's Quickly Boba N Snow, located at 3214 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers bubble tea and poke, four stars out of 470 reviews.

4. PokeKai

Photo: Alessandra L./Yelp

PokeKai, a food truck and Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 609 Irvington Ave. to see for yourself.

