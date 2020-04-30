Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,405/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building offers a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. The spot is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6168 Raleigh St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 6168 Raleigh St. It's also listed for $1,405/month for its 1,128 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 646 W. Smith St., here's a 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,425/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5870 Sundown Circle (Lake Frendrica)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,434/month, this 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5870 Sundown Circle.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4460 Lower Park Road. It's listed for $1,441/month for its 770 square feet.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building features secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.