Check out the 4 top spots in Orlando's Airport North neighborhood

Spending time in Airport North? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Airport North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Spice Thai Restaurant

Photo: Ronda C./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Spice Thai Restaurant. Located at 6125 S. Semoran Blvd., Suite 103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp. Spice Thai Restaurant offers crispy spring rolls, coconut shrimp, pad Thai and more.

2. Rock & Brews

Photo: eduar g./Yelp

Next up is sports bar and New American spot Rock & Brews, offering burgers and more, situated at 6897 S. Semoran Blvd., Lee Vista Promenade. With four stars out of 495 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Rock & Brews serves up loaded cheese fries, hot wings, pulled pork pizza and more.

3. Chuy's

Photo: Chuy's/Yelp

Bar and Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Chuy's is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6688 S. Semoran Blvd., four stars out of 342 reviews. The menu features roasted chicken burritos, soft tacos, beef fajitas and more.

4. Ellipsis Brewing

Photo: julio h./Yelp

Ellipsis Brewing, a brewery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7500 TPC Blvd., Suite 8 to see for yourself. On the tap list, look for Blue Pulaski fruit beer, Sunset IPA, pecan pie stout and more.

