Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7650 Lower Gateway Loop (Lake Nona Central)

Listed at $1,801/month, this 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop.

The apartment has a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road. It's listed for $1,805/month for its 1,667 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6119 Chapledale Drive (Vista East)

Here's a 1,578-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 6119 Chapledale Drive that's also going for $1,805/month.

The residence offers carpeted floors and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

4726 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,824/month, this 1,214-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 4726 New Broad St.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,837/month for its 1,360 square feet.

The listing promises a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. This rental is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

