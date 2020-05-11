Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10955 Moss Park Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,519/month, this 1,112-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10955 Moss Park Road.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10207 Dwell Court

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 10207 Dwell Court. It's listed for $1,520/month for its 1,115 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. This spot is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 502-square-foot studio apartment at 3670 Maguire Blvd. that's going for $1,530/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7123 Yacht Basin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,206-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 7123 Yacht Basin Ave. It's also listed for $1,530/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also comes with air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5917 Mustang Place (Engelwood Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,535/month, this 1,350-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5917 Mustang Place.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.