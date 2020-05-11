The 3 best Italian spots in Orlando

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Trevi Pasta

First on the list is Trevi Pasta. Located at 2120 Edgewater Drive in College Park, it's the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 354 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vivo Italian Kitchen

Next up is Florida Center's Vivo Italian Kitchen, situated in Universal CityWalk® Orlando at 6000 Universal Boulevard. With four stars out of 850 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, serving pizza, pasta and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Flippers Pizzeria

Flippers Pizzeria, located at 7339 W. Sand Lake Road, Suite 430, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 148 reviews.

