Check out the 4 top spots in Orlando's Narcoossee Groves neighborhood

Visiting Narcoossee Groves, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese restaurant to a sub shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Narcoossee Groves, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Maki Hibachi

PHOTO: LEONA J./YELP

Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Maki Hibachi. Located at 11954 Narcoossee Road, Suite 1, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp.

The menu offers sushi, sashimi, hibachi, salads, soups and poke bowls. Enjoy shrimp and steak hibachi, miso soup, Chilean sea bass, a beef teriyaki bento box or a tuna poke bowl.

2. PDQ Lake Nona

PHOTO: WENDY S./YELP

Next up is traditional American and fast-food spot PDQ Lake Nona, offering chicken wings and more, situated at 11906 Narcoossee Road. With four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Try the honey butter chicken sandwich with crispy chicken dipped in homemade honey butter and topped with bread and butter pickles or a Mediterranean salad with grilled or crispy chicken, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, hummus and a lemon-chile vinaigrette.

3. Culver's

PHOTO: JOHN B./YELP

Fast-food spot Culver's, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11978 Narcoossee Road, four stars out of 42 reviews.

Menu items include the hand-shredded beef pot roast sandwich with herbs and spices, the grilled Reuben melt and buffalo chicken tenders, in addition to traditional burgers. Add any side, such as crinkle fries, onions rings or coleslaw. Save room for the fresh frozen custard.

4. Jersey Mike's Subs

Photo: JERSEY MIKE'S SUB/Yelp

Jersey Mike's Subs, a deli and fast-food spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12278 Narcoossee Road, Suite 103 to see for yourself.

Select from a wide variety of cold and hot subs, such as tuna fish, ham and provolone, chipotle cheesesteak, meatball and cheese and more. Breakfast items and kids' meals are also on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.