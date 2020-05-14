Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $2,415/month, this 1,360-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4332 Corrine Drive (Baldwin Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,632-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 4332 Corrine Drive that's going for $2,450/month.

The residence comes with hardwood flooring. The building features outdoor space, a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. This rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

6874 Sorrento St. (Florida Center)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 2,468-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's located at 6874 Sorrento St. It's also listed for $2,450/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also has stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

356 S. Osceola Ave. (South Eola)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 356 S. Osceola Ave., here's a 1,696-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,475/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and additional storage space. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1514 E. Central Blvd. (Lawsona-Fern Creek)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,500/month, this 2,144-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located at 1514 E. Central Blvd.

The unit includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.