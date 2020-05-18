Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got up to $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Listed at $2,205/month, this 1,518-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 100 W. Grant St.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,187-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $2,210/month.

You can expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, check out this 856-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,215/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11760 Eagle Ray Lane (Lake Nona Central)

Located at 11760 Eagle Ray Lane, here's a 2,005-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,250/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1409 E. Muriel St.

Listed at $2,275/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1409 E. Muriel St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, garage parking and on-site management. You can also expect to see granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

