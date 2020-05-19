Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

335 N. Magnolia Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,302/month, this studio apartment is located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5348 Starboard St. (Baldwin Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's an 873-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5348 Starboard St. that's going for $1,310/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and a balcony. The building includes a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

885 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 885 N. Orange Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,317/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, an elevator and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

480 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,322/month, this 535-square-foot studio apartment is located at 480 N. Orange Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2490 S. Conway Road (Conway)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,243-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2490 S. Conway Road that's going for $1,325/month.

The building features a swimming pool. You can also expect to see air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.