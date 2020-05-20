Your guide to the 3 top spots in Orlando's North Orange neighborhood

Visiting North Orange, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe to a dessert spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. White Wolf Cafe

photo: amy j./yelp

Topping the list is the diner, New American and breakfast and brunch spot White Wolf Cafe. Located at 1829 N. Orange Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 655 reviews on Yelp. Look for the crab cakes and loaded fries on the lunch menu.

2. Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant

photo: better than sex a dessert restaurant/yelp

Next up is Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, a spot to score desserts, situated at 1905 N. Orange Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 569 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. In the mood for something different? Try the Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake or the Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake.

3. The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden

photo: hong an n./yelp

The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1800 N. Orange Ave., 4.5 stars out of 199 reviews. The beer selections here range from IPAs, red ales, pilsners and more.

