Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Listed at $2,004/month, this 936-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 125 E. Pine St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $2,030/month for its 1,153 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

351 Starling Road

Listed at $2,095/month, this 1,979-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 351 Starling Road.

The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2121 Forest Circle (Lawsona-Fern Creek)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 2121 Forest Circle. It's listed for $2,099/month for its 1,280 square feet.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, a deck and air conditioning. The building comes with outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11958 Inagua Drive (Lake Nona Central)

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 11958 Inagua Drive that's going for $2,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. In the residence, you'll see carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

