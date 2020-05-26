Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,411/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building includes secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options.

5848 Lake Pointe Village Circle

Here's a 1,307-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5848 Lake Pointe Village Circle that's going for $1,425/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Located at 2691 Charleston Town Place, here's a 1,194-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,429/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building features secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6412 Queens Borough Ave.

Listed at $1,449/month, this 1,233-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 6412 Queens Borough Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, on-site management, outdoor space, a gym and secured entry. In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $60 application fee and a $1,449 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

14609 Englert Alley

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 14609 Englert Alley. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 689 square feet.

You can expect granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

