Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

733 Putnam Ave. (College Park)

Listed at $2,315/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 733 Putnam Ave.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,320/month for its 1,592 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

101 S. Eola Drive (South Eola)

Listed at $2,350/month, this 1,198-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 101 S. Eola Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and assigned parking. The residence also comes with hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2925 Bridgehampton Lane (Mariners Village)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 2925 Bridgehampton Lane. It's listed for $2,370/month for its 2,252 square feet.

In the residence, expect to find a deck. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

150 E. Robinson St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,140-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 150 E. Robinson St. that's going for $2,375/month.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. In the residence, you'll see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

