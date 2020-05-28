What’s better than one free Krispy Kreme doughnut? A week of free doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is transforming National Doughnut Day and it’s going to be sweet.

Stating that the concept of time has been a blue this year, Krispy Kreme is changing National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut week, and we’re not complaining.

Customers will get to choose their free doughnut and which day during that week they want to consume it.

So show up any day between June 1-5 and get any doughnut free, thanks to Krispy Kreme.

There’s a limit of one free doughnut per person per day. This offer is not valid with delivery.

Anyone else think that time & days have been a blur? 🤔 That’s why this year, we’re changing #NationalDoughnutDay to #NationalDoughnutWEEK! 🎉 Visit us June 1-5 & get ANY #doughnut FREE! 🍩 #KrispyKreme



US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/8oHvv0IQVz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 26, 2020

Click here for more information.