What’s better than one free Krispy Kreme doughnut? A week of free doughnuts

Celebrate National Doughnut Day all week long

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Krispy Kreme expands National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week.
Krispy Kreme is transforming National Doughnut Day and it’s going to be sweet.

Stating that the concept of time has been a blue this year, Krispy Kreme is changing National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut week, and we’re not complaining.

Customers will get to choose their free doughnut and which day during that week they want to consume it.

So show up any day between June 1-5 and get any doughnut free, thanks to Krispy Kreme.

There’s a limit of one free doughnut per person per day. This offer is not valid with delivery.

