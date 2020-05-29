Florida NFL team to hold drive-in movies inside stadium

Published: May 29, 2020, 9:19 am

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are setting up a drive-in theater at its Hard Rock Stadium.

The NFL team made the announcement Thursday.

They say the drive-in theater will show classic movies as well as content from the team's 54-years long history.

The drive-in should hold up to 230 cars.

The Dolphins say they will also add an open-air theater to the complex.

That theater will be used to host small groups for different occasions.