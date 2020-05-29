Florida NFL team to hold drive-in movies inside stadium
Drive-in can hold up to 230 cars
MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are setting up a drive-in theater at its Hard Rock Stadium.
The NFL team made the announcement Thursday.
They say the drive-in theater will show classic movies as well as content from the team's 54-years long history.
The drive-in should hold up to 230 cars.
The Dolphins say they will also add an open-air theater to the complex.
That theater will be used to host small groups for different occasions.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.