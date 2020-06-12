87ºF

Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

Company pledges $10 million to fight systemic racism

Band-Aid is launching diversified bandages for different skin tones to quote “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

The company said in a Thursday Instagram post that they listened to customers and the black community and are quote “dedicated to inclusivity."

The statement included a picture of five Band-Aids ranging in color from light to dark.

Historically the company has sold bandages ranging from clear to medium in color

Band-Aid also said it will make a donation to Black Lives Matter and stands against racism, violence and injustice.

Its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, pledged $10 million to fight systemic racism and injustice earlier this month.

