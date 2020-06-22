POLL: How do you feel about mask mandates?

In the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic, mask mandates are seeing a resurgence along with new cases.

State and local leaders are toying with the idea of mandating face coverings in public places, some have already made them a requirement as restrictions are eased in order to reopen parts of Florida.

Public health experts warned of a spike in COVID-19 infections as Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to roll out plans to reopen the state. As Florida is in phase two, theme parks have reopening plans, most businesses can operate at half capacity and restaurants can offer dine-in services.

A few weeks into Florida’s phase two, the state has seen another surge in cases surpassing the 100,000 mark. The state is seeing the largest number of new cases being reported after the reopening period.

Though thousands of new cases have been reported daily in the past week, DeSantis said he doesn’t intend to issue another stay-at-home order or stop reopening plans.

The state surgeon general issued a mask advisory Saturday, asking everyone in Florida to utilize a face covering regardless if they’re social distancing. Orange County issued a mask mandate that went into the effect the same day, saying anyone visiting or living in the county will have to cover their face when out in public. Though Osceola County has had a face covering mandate since April, local leaders there said they’ll be stricter on enforcement to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Though people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, no criminal charges or fines can be filed against those who don’t. Community leaders are asking the people to wear them -- mandate or no mandate -- in the interest of public health.

