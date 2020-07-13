Use #CastCompliment to thank a Disney worker during your next visit

ORLANDO, Fla. – After being furloughed for months living through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, some cast members have been invited back to work as Walt Disney World continues to reopen its theme parks.

As the first wave of workers return they’ve had to learn new protocols to help protect guests from COVID-19, step up their cleaning efforts, understand new medical policies and still serve guests -- all while wearing a mask.

People got to see firsthand how cast members are keeping parkgoers safe when Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Saturday. Efforts are expected to continue with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios welcoming back guests Wednesday.

People have missed the magic of Disney, but much of the magic wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for its hard-working cast members.

As a kind gesture, consider giving them a compliment for the world to see during your next visit.

Disney utilizes the hashtag #castcompliment to help keep track of cast members who are going above and beyond, but it doesn’t work without you.

Here’s how you can brighten their day and help them get noticed.

If a cast member helps you out or is particularly nice, take note of their names and where you met them. Keep that information handy the next time you’re on social media to post your shout out.

The best way to do it is on Twitter while tagging @WDWToday, make sure to use #CastCompliment. The Disney team will track down the cast member and show them your tweet. It will then go into the cast member’s record, which will let their leadership team know when they’ve shined while on the job, according to Disney Parks Moms Panel.

If you’d rather not take to social media, you can always stop by Guest Relations on your next park or resort visit to recognize a cast member’s stellar job. You can write down your compliment or email it in to Guest.Services@DisneyWorld.com and their leadership team will pass along the message.

It’s a small gesture but can go a long way and have a lasting impact if you do contribute a compliment.

Here are some glowing cast compliments trending on Twitter.

@CastCompliment @Disney Just wanted to thank Katie from Indian Trail NC for going above and beyond to make my makeup anniversary trip one that will not be forgotten. Words cannot express how much better she made this vacation. #disneymagicmoments #oldkeywestresort — Joshua Beard (@Mybackhurts247) July 12, 2020

@WDWToday Kenethia and Richie teamed up to save the day! Together they helped me locate my lost item and took the extra steps to make sure I could pick it up tonight. Thank you! #castcompliment pic.twitter.com/dPdtuDlMYC — Christine Newcomb (@ChrisiBean) July 13, 2020

@WDWToday Photopass photographer Linda at Animal Kingdom deserves a #castcompliment & a huge hug if the new normal would allow! She was so friendly kind & helpful & even let me know about new character photo opportunities as they were now viewable by boat. Thank you Linda!! pic.twitter.com/r7wEN5eQXx — KC (@Kcowan_1967) July 11, 2020