PHOTOS: Ferocious Laura, strongest storm to hit Louisiana in over 100 years, pummels Gulf Coast

Thousands evacuated Louisiana and parts of Texas coastal regions as Category 4 Hurricane Laura set its sights on the area.

The storm made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, overnight, with sustained winds of 150 mph, the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in more than a century. It impacted parts of East Texas and wreaked havoc on Lake Charles and surrounding areas, and flood threats remain for some of Louisiana.

Thursday morning, officials announced the death of a girl who was killed by a fallen tree from the storm.

As Laura continues to move north, it downgrades and loses steam, but there are many left with the aftermath. You’ll see exactly what residents in the areas are dealing with.

A room that had its roof blown off is seen in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncle's barber shop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

An escalator is seen in Capitol One Bank Tower that had its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30 a.m. as Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Smoke is seen rising from what is reported to be a chemical plant fire after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Damaged homes sit among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Holly Beach, Louisiana. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Kathy Shamburger gathers what she can from her first floor apartment that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)