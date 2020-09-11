81ºF

Show us the love you have for your grandparents

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

A girl and her grandmother take a photo together. (Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Sunday is Grandparents Day -- the perfect time to share a picture of you and yours, and to tell us why you’re grateful for them.

You’ll often hear grandparents say the love they have for their grandchildren is special and different than what they have with their children; they can cherish the good times and not necessarily have to take care of all the hard stuff.

But then there are some grandparents who raise their grandchildren, or who are like second parents.

Plenty of people have an array of scenarios in which they’ve lived and loved with their grandparents. What’s yours? Share a picture below, and tell us what’s so special about yours.

