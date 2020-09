It’s nearly wine-o’clock.

The wine Advent calendar is returning to Costco this year.

Each box comes with 24-half-bottles of wine for a unique taste from Dec. 1 until Christmas.

Flying Blue, which created the calendar, says they will only be available at Costco stores starting the first week of October.

They reportedly cost $99.