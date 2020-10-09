84ºF

Features

WATCH LIVE: Beach cameras show Delta rolling into the Gulf Coast

Delta expected to make landfall Friday evening

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Weather, Hurricane, Hurricanes, Delta, National
Cloudy weather and sandstorms are seen after Hurricane Delta reached the Mexican east coast, between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, forcing evacuations in tourist areas on Wednesday. It is expected to hit the coast of Louisiana on Friday. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Cloudy weather and sandstorms are seen after Hurricane Delta reached the Mexican east coast, between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, forcing evacuations in tourist areas on Wednesday. It is expected to hit the coast of Louisiana on Friday. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images) (2020 Medios y Media)

Hurricane Delta has been gaining strength as it moves over warm Gulf water.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday evening in Louisiana, where many are still struggling to start the process of recovery after being hit by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

Parts of Texas may also feel the impacts of the storm.

Catch a glimpse of the storm as it rolls in.

Louisiana

Click here for a live view from Lake Charles.

Click here for a live view from Grand Isle Beach.

Texas

Click here for a live view from Galveston’s Pleasure Pier.

Click here for a live view from Galveston’s East Beach.

Click here for a live view from Galveston Sea Wall.

Click here for a live view from Galveston Beach.

Click here for a live view from the Port Aransas beach.

Click here for a live view from the South Padre beach.

Stay up to date on Hurricane Delta, along with all other weather, by checking our weather page.

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: