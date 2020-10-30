You have to see these 2020-themed Halloween costumes for dogs

Evidently, the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t putting a damper on people’s Halloween enthusiasm, particularly when it comes to putting their dogs in costumes.

According to a survey of 1,000 dog owners in the U.S performed by Rover, 66% of owners said they are planning on dressing up their dog for Halloween.

Of that number, 41% said their dog’s costume would involve a 2020-related theme.

Here are some examples of the 2020 costume ideas that dog owners plan on using, according to Rover.

1.) Toilet paper

Contributed photo (Rover)

A small dog can fit into a giant-sized roll of toilet paper, symbolizing the incredible demand for the product when the pandemic began.

It looks like it could make a great bed, also!

2.) Zoom calls

Contributed photo (Rover)

This a costume involving a cutout -- you’d add photos of other dogs in the squares, just how it looks on a Zoom call, and then there would be an open space at the bottom for your pet.

As a measure of payback, be sure to start barking the way your dog barks when you’re on a work video call.

3.) Tiger King (pictured on top of page)

In light of the popular Netflix docu-series, dogs can dress up like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Is this a roaringly good costume, or what?