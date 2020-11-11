Here are the best 5 meals to make when your power goes out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once you get the alert that a storm could be headed your way, it’s time to turn to your hurricane kit and then of course your pantry. No matter if you’re dealing with a hurricane or what looks like a rainy few days with a tropical depression, you have to be prepared to weather the storm.

With bad weather, there’s always the possibility of the power going out which means non-perishable foods could be the foundation of your next few meals.

When the power goes out, here are the best meals to turn to:

Overnight oats

Mix rolled oats with water and let sit overnight on a counter, which is easy to do when there’s no power anyway. In the morning, add peanut butter, raisins or other dried fruit and a little cinnamon to taste for a healthy snack.

Salmon or tuna tacos with avocado

Taco Tuesday can be anyway when you have canned tuna. Combine chunks of canned salmon or tuna with cubed avocado, or use the guacamole that may be going bad in the fridge. If you have lettuce, tomato and cucumber you can have a refreshing take for your easy-to-make tacos. Add salt and pepper and stuff it in taco shells or tortillas, or just eat straight if you don’t have them. The mix also goes well with crackers.

Chicken bacon (ranch) wraps

Switch up your wraps by buying some tortillas, canned chicken, packaged bacon bits and tortilla chips to have a yummy lunch that requires minimal preparation. Ranch or Caesar dressing would make for a great topping but jarred salsa could work just the same. Have some tomatoes or avocados that need dicing? Don’t let them go to waste and wrap them up too.

Lettuce wraps

A healthier alternative to turn to while weathering a storm. If you have romaine or iceberg lettuce, use them as lettuce wraps to add a fun twist to a chicken or tuna salad. For a simple filling, combine canned chicken or tuna with chopped celery, onion, salt, pepper and mayonnaise to taste. If you have bread, you can make this into a sandwich. Bonus: adding carbs will keep you full longer.

PB&J sandwiches

Don’t knock a classic, most people love PB&J. For the sake of a little comfort in trying times, this is a great and easy option. You can switch it up by adding some bananas because some people think they go perfectly with peanut butter.

Though we hope your power doesn’t go out -- it’s almost best to be prepared. Make sure to have some candles and a flashlight handy, too.

Have any other “hurricane meals” you turn to? Let us know in the comments.