Krispy Kreme to thank delivery drivers on Cyber Monday with free dozen

Must have employee ID, wear uniform to redeem

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Delivery drivers have been hard at work during 2020 and are only going to get busier as the holiday shipping kicks into high gear.

To say thank you, Krispy Kreme is offering parcel and package delivery drivers free doughnuts on Nov. 30, according to its tweet.

Delivery drivers can redeem the offer for a free original glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Cyber Monday.

All you need to do is show your employee ID or wear your uniform to redeem in store.

Krispy Kreme’s website said delivery drivers from the following companies are eligible: UPS, USPS, FedEx, Amazon or DHL.

