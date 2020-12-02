59ºF

McRib makes saucy return to McDonald’s nationwide for first time since 2012

Popular menu item debuted in 1982

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

McRib meal from McDonald's
McRib meal from McDonald's (KPRC)

McRib lovers, today is your day.

McDonald’s announced the McRib is back nationwide for the first time since 2012.

In October 2019, the McRib only had a limited return.

Now for a limited time, McRib lovers can enjoy the “seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.”

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

After debuting in 1982, McDonald’s says the McRib is one of its most anticipated, limited-time menu items it offers around the world.

