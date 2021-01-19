Thousands of flags flooding the National Mall is stunning, and the reason for them is moving

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Inaugurations are usually full of big crowds and much fanfare, but given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (and the Capitol riots earlier this month), President-elect Joe Biden is going for a more scaled-down inauguration.

But there will still be impactful and symbolic moments.

One of the first glimpses of Biden’s inauguration was revealed Monday night, when thousands of U.S. state and territory flags were set across the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol with lights beaming on them.

*Sneak Peek!*



Check out our art installation of nearly 200,000 state and territory flags accompanied by 56 pillars of light 🤩



We can’t wait for this to be showcased on #InaugurationDay! pic.twitter.com/CzohtSJSmA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021

The flags are being called the Field of Flags, and they represent people who cannot attend the inauguration because of the ongoing pandemic.

It’s a stunning art installation, and people on Twitter are already praising it for being super creative and incredibly moving.

On the National Mall, @BidenInaugural is currently lighting nearly 200,000 flags — one for each person who cannot attend the inauguration. There are 56 pillars of light for U.S. states and territories. pic.twitter.com/YqpDKPUoHt — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) January 18, 2021

Restoring the soul of the nation one flag at a time. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/vw10Glepps — Jeff Syptak 😷😎 #MaskUpHou (@JeffSyptak) January 19, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the Biden inauguration will have any more symbolic gestures or art installations to acknowledge just how different this ceremony will be from previous years.